Gold price rises by more than Tk10,000 in two days

The country's gold market continues to witness an unprecedented surge, with the price of gold per bhori rising by more than Tk10,000 in just two days.

According to the latest announcement on Tuesday, the price of 22-carat gold per bhori (11.664 grams) has been increased by Tk5,342, setting the new price at Tk1,77,888—marking the highest in the country’s history, confirmed Bangladesh Jewellers' Association (Bajus)

This price will take effect from Wednesday, it said.

Previously, on Monday, Bajus made an announcement of a price hike, raising the price of 22-carat gold by Tk4,713 per bhori, bringing it to Tk1,72,546.

This brings the total increase over two days to Tk10,055.

In a statement signed by Mohammad Masudur Rahman, chairman of Bajus’s Standing Committee on Pricing and Price Monitoring, it was said that the rise in the price of pure gold in the international market has impacted the local market.

Additionally, the rise in dollar exchange rates and increased import costs have also contributed to the price hike, the statement said.

The new price of 21-carat gold is Tk1,64,696 per bhori. The price of 18-carat gold is Tk1,41,169, while gold made using traditional methods is priced at Tk1,16,780 per bhori.

There has been no change in the silver market.

Currently, 22-carat silver is being sold at Tk2,578 per bhori. The price of 21-carat silver is Tk2,449, 18-carat is Tk2,111, and traditional method silver is Tk1,586 per bhori.

According to market analysts, the continuous rise in gold prices is driven by volatility in the international market, increased demand for gold as a safe investment, and global economic uncertainty.