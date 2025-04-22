Home adviser: Top criminals out on bail must be kept under surveillance

Home Affairs Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has emphasized the urgent need to monitor top criminals who have been released on bail.

He made the statement during a discussion meeting with officials from various government departments and agencies in Jessore on Tuesday.

"Efforts must be made to recover weapons looted during the mass uprising. At the same time, top-tier criminals who are now out on bail should be brought under strict surveillance," the adviser said, underscoring national security concerns.

He further mentioned that since the new administration took over, irregularities such as recruitment and transfer trade within the police force have been curbed significantly. “We have successfully halted recruitment trade in the police and brought transfer irregularities under control,” he said.

However, he acknowledged that lobbying remains a persistent issue. “Many now claim to be my relatives or friends—even people I have never met. If someone uses my name for lobbying, first offer them tea and snacks, then immediately hand them over to law enforcement,” he said, drawing a light moment from the audience.

Highlighting the importance of lawful police conduct, the adviser stressed: “Police must operate at the field level, but they are not permitted to arrest anyone while in plainclothes.”

He also warned against the return of a culture of flattery within the force. “This must be eliminated. For improved law and order, community policing should be strengthened,” he advised.

Calling drug abuse a major national issue, the adviser said: “We must adopt a tough stance against drugs. If no action is taken, jobs will be at risk. Our goal is not to open more rehabilitation centres, but to stop drugs entirely.”