Earthna Summit: Qatari ministers, global dignitaries extend warm welcome to Prof Yunus

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus received a warm welcome from Qatari ministers and dignitaries as he attended the opening ceremony of the Erthana Summit 2025 on Tuesday.

In his inspiring speech, the chief adviser is likely to highlight the role of social business, financial inclusion and microfinance in fostering sustainable development and economic opportunities for marginalised communities.

Four Bangladeshi athletes, who are accompanying Prof Yunus, also attended the welcome reception with Qatar Foundation leadership here ahead of the Earthana Summit on Tuesday.

In a historic first, four national women athletes from Bangladesh are accompanying the chief adviser.

The delegation includes footballers Afeida Khandaker and Shaheda Akhter Ripa and cricketers Sumaiya Akhter and Sharmin Sultana.

This is the first time a group of female athletes is travelling as part of an official delegation with a head of government of Bangladesh.

The Qatar Foundation extended the invitation to the athletes through the chief adviser’s office.

The four athletes are thrilled to be part of this visit as they say it is not just a personal honour but also a proud moment for their teammates and the sports community in Bangladesh.

The second edition of the Earthna Summit under the theme “Building our Legacy: Sustainability, Innovation and Traditional Knowledge” highlights Qatar’s commitment to advancing sustainability in hot and arid environments, by drawing on its rich cultural heritage and unique ecosystems.

The Summit serves as a platform for exploring how both traditional knowledge and innovation approaches can inform modern sustainability, shaping a more resilient and inclusive future.

During the two days Tuesday to Wednesday (April 22-23), the Earthna Summit will explore a wide range of topics through presentations, interactive panel discussions, workshops and roundtables.

Besides, the Earthna Village in Barahat Msheireb will host a series of inspiring talks and discussions led by various experts and innovators to foster dialogue and inspiration.

A number of side events by partners will host a series of networking activations and discussions lead by local stakeholders.

The chief adviser is scheduled to return home on April 25.