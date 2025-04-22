Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Earthna Summit: Qatari ministers, global dignitaries extend warm welcome to Prof Yunus

The chief adviser is paying a four-day official visit at the invitation of Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani

Photo: BSS
Update : 22 Apr 2025, 01:37 PM

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus received a warm welcome from Qatari ministers and dignitaries as he attended the opening ceremony of the Erthana Summit 2025 on Tuesday.

In his inspiring speech, the chief adviser is likely to highlight the role of social business, financial inclusion and microfinance in fostering sustainable development and economic opportunities for marginalised communities.

Photo: Facebook/Chief Adviser GOB

Four Bangladeshi athletes, who are accompanying Prof Yunus, also attended the welcome reception with Qatar Foundation leadership here ahead of the Earthana Summit on Tuesday.

In a historic first, four national women athletes from Bangladesh are accompanying the chief adviser.

The delegation includes footballers Afeida Khandaker and Shaheda Akhter Ripa and cricketers Sumaiya Akhter and Sharmin Sultana.

This is the first time a group of female athletes is travelling as part of an official delegation with a head of government of Bangladesh.

The Qatar Foundation extended the invitation to the athletes through the chief adviser’s office.

The four athletes are thrilled to be part of this visit as they say it is not just a personal honour but also a proud moment for their teammates and the sports community in Bangladesh.

The second edition of the Earthna Summit under the theme “Building our Legacy: Sustainability, Innovation and Traditional Knowledge” highlights Qatar’s commitment to advancing sustainability in hot and arid environments, by drawing on its rich cultural heritage and unique ecosystems.

Photo: Facebook/Chief Adviser GOB

The Summit serves as a platform for exploring how both traditional knowledge and innovation approaches can inform modern sustainability, shaping a more resilient and inclusive future.

During the two days Tuesday to Wednesday (April 22-23), the Earthna Summit will explore a wide range of topics through presentations, interactive panel discussions, workshops and roundtables.

Besides, the Earthna Village in Barahat Msheireb will host a series of inspiring talks and discussions led by various experts and innovators to foster dialogue and inspiration.

A number of side events by partners will host a series of networking activations and discussions lead by local stakeholders.

The chief adviser is scheduled to return home on April 25.

 

Topics:

Muhammad YunusQatarSummit
Read More

Prof Yunus to attend Pope Francis' funeral in Vatican

Qatar state minister for energy meets chief adviser

CA Yunus introduces Bangladeshi female athletes at Earthna Summit

Awami League has collaborators in govt, warns BNP's Farroque

Yunus: Social business can lift millions out of poverty

Yunus asks global leaders to tap youth's potential

Latest News

Martyred Intellectuals Memorial being renovated, not demolished, authorities clarify

Govt to procure one cargo LNG, 22m litre palm olein

Police: Interpol has issued red notice against ex-IGP Benazir

Mahfuj: Information offices must work to combat rumors, disinformation locally

Kuet protesters steadfast despite education adviser's request to end hunger strike

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x