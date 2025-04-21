10 police stations under DMP to get own buildings on Sept 1

As part of the government’s move to relocate the police stations under the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) to their own buildings, Home Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury will inaugurate the newly constructed buildings for 10 police stations on September 1 next.

“Twenty-five police stations have no building of their own in Dhaka city. As part of the government’s plan, new buildings will be built on their own lands in phases for these police stations,” he said in an exclusive interview with the national news agency BSS on Monday.

“Newly constructed buildings for 10 police stations will be inaugurated on September 1 next,” he added.

He said all the police stations will be shifted to their own buildings in phases to bring the police services to every doorstep alongside modernizing and improving the quality of police services.

“So, we’re raising funds for these purposes. Our duty is to serve the people. So, the law enforcement agencies have been working around the clock to pursue the motto of serving the people,” the adviser said.

Asked about measures to improve the law and order, Jahangir said that the law and order situation is gradually improving and it will improve further with the passage of time.

“We’re working on the matter. The law and order situation has improved a lot in comparison to the past due to the sincere efforts of the government. People are feeling relief now,” he said.

Jahangir said: “The police stations which were damaged during the July uprising will also be rebuilt.”

Mentioning that there is an acute crisis of vehicles for the force, he said that the interim government has already taken initiatives to purchase vehicles to facilitate the police delivery services promptly to the people.

The home adviser said: “The logo and dress of the police will be changed.”

He vowed to continue nationwide drives to capture miscreants and recover firearms.

Replying to a query, Jahangir said they have already asked the law enforcement agencies to take prompt action against the miscreants involved in destabilizing the country.

“Strict actions will be taken against police’s inaction against activities including sudden processions of the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL),” he added.

The home adviser said they have taken a set of directions to further improve the law and order situation across the country.

“We’re monitoring round the clock the implementation of the decisions”, he added.

Jahangir thanked all concerned including the law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety and security of the countrymen and the safe journey of the home-bound people during the long vacations of the Eid-ul-Fitr.

The home adviser said his government is committed to providing proper accommodation facilities and improved diet for the police force.

“So, I have started visiting the police stations to see the real conditions of the police personnel,” he said.