Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

10 police stations under DMP to get own buildings on Sept 1

Home Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury says law and order is gradually improving due to government efforts, and conditions will continue to get better

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) M Jahangir Alam Chowdhury. Photo: BSS
Update : 21 Apr 2025, 09:08 PM

As part of the government’s move to relocate the police stations under the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) to their own buildings, Home Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury will inaugurate the newly constructed buildings for 10 police stations on September 1 next. 

“Twenty-five police stations have no building of their own in Dhaka city. As part of the government’s plan, new buildings will be built on their own lands in phases for these police stations,” he said in an exclusive interview with the national news agency BSS on Monday.

“Newly constructed buildings for 10 police stations will be inaugurated on September 1 next,” he added.

He said all the police stations will be shifted to their own buildings in phases to bring the police services to every doorstep alongside modernizing and improving the quality of police services.

“So, we’re raising funds for these purposes. Our duty is to serve the people. So, the law enforcement agencies have been working around the clock to pursue the motto of serving the people,” the adviser said.

Asked about measures to improve the law and order, Jahangir said that the law and order situation is gradually improving and it will improve further with the passage of time.

“We’re working on the matter. The law and order situation has improved a lot in comparison to the past due to the sincere efforts of the government. People are feeling relief now,” he said.

Jahangir said: “The police stations which were damaged during the July uprising will also be rebuilt.”

Mentioning that there is an acute crisis of vehicles for the force, he said that the interim government has already taken initiatives to purchase vehicles to facilitate the police delivery services promptly to the people. 

The home adviser said: “The logo and dress of the police will be changed.”

He vowed to continue nationwide drives to capture miscreants and recover firearms. 

Replying to a query, Jahangir said they have already asked the law enforcement agencies to take prompt action against the miscreants involved in destabilizing the country. 

“Strict actions will be taken against police’s inaction against activities including sudden processions of the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL),” he added.

The home adviser said they have taken a set of directions to further improve the law and order situation across the country. 

“We’re monitoring round the clock the implementation of the decisions”, he added.

Jahangir thanked all concerned including the law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety and security of the countrymen and the safe journey of the home-bound people during the long vacations of the Eid-ul-Fitr.

The home adviser said his government is committed to providing proper accommodation facilities and improved diet for the police force.

“So, I have started visiting the police stations to see the real conditions of the police personnel,” he said. 

Topics:

Law and OrderMinistry of Home AffairsPolice StationEid-ul-FitrLaw and order situationLt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury
Read More

Home adviser: Top criminals out on bail must be kept under surveillance

UN urged to include more Bangladeshis in peace operations

Adviser: Govt taking steps to improve police accommodation, meals

Home adviser warns police of action over failure to control AL rallies

Govt strengthening security at administrative offices, including Secretariat

Home Adviser: Bangladesh will continue to support Palestinians

Latest News

Govt to procure one cargo LNG, 22m litre palm olein

Police: Interpol has issued red notice against ex-IGP Benazir

Mahfuj: Information offices must work to combat rumors, disinformation locally

Kuet protesters steadfast despite education adviser's request to end hunger strike

Parvez murder: Anti-Discrimination Student Movement leader arrested

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x