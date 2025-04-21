Mahfuj: Govt to form task force to boost newspaper quality

The government will form a task force to improve the quality of newspapers, Information and Broadcasting Adviser Md Mahfuj Alam has said.

The task force would work to determine the actual circulation figures transparently, implement the wage board, fix advertisement rates, and ensure the overall development of newspapers, Mahfuj said at a stakeholders' meeting organized by the Department of Films and Publications (DFP) at the conference room of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Monday.

Emphasizing the importance of publishing newspapers in line with government policies, Mahfuj said only those newspapers adhering to the policies will be eligible for government benefits, including advertisements.

He also stressed the need to verify whether media outlets are paying taxes.

Mahfuj clarified that the government does not intend to shut down any newspaper but said transparency must be ensured at every level of newspaper publication, alongside fostering healthy competition among media houses.

Criticizing the previous administration, he said that during the tenure of the "fascist government," many ministers and MPs became owners of media outlets through various means.

The condition of such media outlets must be reviewed, and necessary steps should be taken, he added.

At the meeting, Kamal Ahmed, chief of the Media Reform Commission, said newspapers that do not promote healthy competition should not receive government support.

He also emphasized the need for a separate policy for English-language newspapers and urged the government not to shut down any outlet.

Khaleda Begum, director general of the DFP, said the newspaper auditing system needs to be reformed.

She sought everyone's cooperation to enable the DFP to work independently and transparently to enhance newspaper standards.

The meeting discussed measures to determine the actual circulation of newspapers, improve the auditing system, and ensure transparency in awarding government advertisements.