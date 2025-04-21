Monday, April 21, 2025

Adviser: Bangladesh role model of communal harmony

Talking about temple attacks, Religious Affairs Adviser Dr AFM Khalid Hossain says such incidents are more political than communal

Religious Affairs Adviser Dr AFM Khalid Hossain addresses the Dhaka District Workshop-2025 on the role of temple-based education in achieving sustainable development goals and promoting moral education at the Bishwa Shahithya Kendra conference room in Bangla Motor, Dhaka on Monday, April 21, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 21 Apr 2025, 06:50 PM

Religious Affairs Adviser Dr AFM Khalid Hossain on Monday said Bangladesh is a role model of communal harmony in the world.

He said this while inaugurating the Dhaka District Workshop 2025 on “Role of Temple-based Children and Mass Education Project in Achieving Sustainable Development Goals and Promoting Moral Education” at the conference room of the Bishwo Shahitto Kendro in the city’s Bangla Motor.

Khalid said: “There are some challenges and problems in maintaining communal harmony. In the post-July uprising period, several temples have been attacked and more than 50 shrines have been vandalized.”

“Such incidents are more political than communal. Propaganda is also being spread abroad about these incidents,” the adviser said.

He emphasized further strengthening and solidifying communal harmony in the coming days.

Khalid said everyone has equal rights in this country. “We want to create an environment of morality. If everyone spreads the basic teachings of their religion in society, an atmosphere of morality will be created in the country,” he added.

He requested the people concerned to conduct temple-based humanitarian activities.

Regarding the demand for increasing the salary of the project teachers, the religious adviser said: “If the salary of the teachers of the mosque-based children and mass education project is increased, the salary of the teachers of this project will also be increased. No discrimination will be made in this regard.”

Hindu Religious Welfare Trust Vice-Chairman Tapan Chandra Majumder, Secretary Debendra Nath Orao and Deputy Director of the project Nittya Prokash, among others, spoke at the event with Project Director Dr Srikanta Kumar Chanda in the chair.

This workshop was held under the Temple-Based Children and Mass Education Program (Phase 6) project.

The Hindu Religious Welfare Trust under the Ministry of Religious Affairs is implementing the project. It is being implemented from July 2021 to December 2025 with a budget of Tk365 crore.

A total of 150 people, including teachers of education centres in Dhaka district, district administration, members of district and upazila monitoring committees, students, guardians, presidents of education centres, religious representatives, Hindu religious trustees and journalists, participated in this day-long workshop.

With this current phase, workshops have been completed in 40 districts out of 64 districts so far.

Communal HarmonyTempleAFM Khalid Hossain
