Internet becomes affordable; Faiz Taiyeb outlines price reductions

Bangladesh is heading towards a more affordable digital future with significant reductions in internet prices across multiple infrastructure layers, said Faiz Taiyeb, special assistant to the Chief Adviser.

The announcement signals a promising shift towards greater internet accessibility for all.

In a verified post on his official Facebook page, Taiyeb detailed the ongoing efforts to bring down internet costs in a structured and inclusive manner.

According to him, leading infrastructure provider Fiber@Home has already confirmed price reductions at three key levels:

International Terrestrial Cable (ITC): 10%

International Internet Gateway (IIG): 10%

National Transmission Network (NTTN): 15%

“These steps reflect a coordinated national effort to ensure digital services are more affordable and accessible,” Taiyeb said.

This latest initiative builds on recent commitments from the Internet Service Providers Association of Bangladesh (ISPAB), which has pledged to provide 10 Mbps internet at just Tk500 — double the speed at the same price previously offered.

Earlier, the Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company Limited (BSCCL) had also taken a strong step forward by reducing international gateway prices.

BSCCL slashed charges by 10% for all IIGs and ISPs, with wholesale clients receiving an even more generous 20% discount in total.

With these collective moves, internet pricing has now been eased at nearly all stages of the country’s internet licensing regime — from international links to local access networks.

Only one key area remains to be addressed: mobile internet.

Taiyeb acknowledged that while state-run Teletalk has already introduced a 10% discount on mobile internet services from Eid-ul-Fitr, the three private mobile network operators are yet to make any announcement.

The government, however, has been proactive in supporting the mobile sector.

“We’ve given mobile operators access to DWDM and dark fibre — facilities that significantly reduce operating costs. Given the support and the upstream price cuts already in place, there is no logical reason or excuse left for mobile operators not to reduce prices,” Taiyeb said.

He expressed the confidence that private MNOs will soon respond positively and align themselves with the broader national objective.

The government is encouraging two key adjustments from them:

1. Withdrawal of the price increase imposed in March as part of a now-reversed SRO adjustment.

2. Proportionate reduction in consumer prices, in line with wholesale cuts made at ITC, IIG, and NTTN levels.

Taiyeb also highlighted that reducing mobile internet prices would bring welcome relief to consumers amid ongoing inflation.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to improving both the affordability and quality of internet services in Bangladesh, ensuring that digital connectivity becomes a true enabler of progress for all citizens.

“The time has come for private mobile operators to join this national initiative and stand with the people,” Taiyeb added.