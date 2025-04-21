Monday, April 21, 2025

CA leaves for Doha Monday evening to attend Earthna Summit

In a historic first, four national women athletes from Bangladesh will accompany the chief adviser during his tour to Qatar

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 21 Apr 2025, 09:55 AM

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus will leave Dhaka on Monday evening for Doha on a four-day official visit to Qatar to attend the Earthna Summit-2025.

He is set to pay the visit at the invitation of Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder told BSS.

Azad said the chief adviser is likely to have a meeting with the Qatar Amir apart from attending several high-level meetings at the Summit.

Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain and Energy Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan are likely to accompany him during his visit.

In a historic first, four national women athletes from Bangladesh will accompany the chief adviser during his tour to Qatar.

The delegation of players includes footballers Afida Khandakar and Shaheda Akhter Ripa and cricketers Sumaiya Akhter and Sharmin Sultana.

The second edition of the Earthna Summit, under the theme "Building our Legacy: Sustainability, Innovation and Traditional Knowledge," highlights Qatar's commitment to advancing sustainability in hot and arid environments by drawing on its rich cultural heritage and unique ecosystems.

The summit is a platform for exploring how traditional knowledge and innovation approaches can inform modern sustainability, shaping a more resilient and inclusive future.

During the two days - April 22-23, the Earthna Summit will explore a wide range of topics through presentations, interactive panel discussions, workshops and roundtables.

Muhammad YunusQatar
