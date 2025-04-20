Fire service forms 50-member team to face earthquake, other disasters

The Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) has formed a 50-member specialized team alongside imparting training to enhance their capacity to cope with all natural and man-made disasters, especially earthquakes.

Fifty firefighting and rescue workers from different fire stations have been attached to the Fire Service and Civil Defence Multipurpose Training Ground in Purbachal to work as a specialized team to deal with firefighting, earthquakes, and other disasters, said FSCD Media Officer Talha bin Zasim.

They have been given special training to enhance their capacity to face any disasters, particularly earthquakes, he said.

Inaugurating the specialized training on Saturday at the Fire Service and Civil Defence Multipurpose Training Ground in Purbachal, Narayanganj, FSCD Director General Brigadier General Muhammad Jahed Kamal said those who will be trained through this specialized training course will be able to play an effective role in tackling any impending disaster as a specialized team.

He said they are decentralizing the officers of their department along with manpower and rescue equipment so that in the event of a major earthquake, everyone does not face losses together and gets the opportunity to conduct operational and administrative activities from different places.

Jahed Kamal also said such training would be organized in phases to increase the capacity of others.

The FSCD director general expressed hope that this specially trained team would be able to play an important role in any disaster in Dhaka city, especially in post-earthquake rescue operations.

This specialized training course will continue from April 20 to May 1.

With this, the trainees will be professionally trained for search and rescue works in major disasters like earthquakes.