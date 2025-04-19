Future of Bangladesh lies with its people, not foreign powers, says Fakhrul

The future of Bangladesh will not be decided by China, the United States, or India, but by the people of this country, said Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the secretary general of BNP.

He made this comment on Saturday during a discussion titled “Empowerment of Bangladesh: Leadership, Unity, and the Path to Growth” held at the North South University seminar hall in Dhaka.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said: “Bangladesh is ours, and we must build its future. No one from the United States, like Trump, will decide it for us, nor will anyone from China or India, like Xi Jinping or Modi, push us into doing anything. This is something we must engrain in our hearts.”

Talking about the long struggle for democracy, he said: “In this fight, we have made many sacrifices, and many have lost their lives. Just a while ago, we lost thousands of young, vibrant lives. It is because of their sacrifices that Bangladesh is now dreaming of becoming a truly beautiful, peaceful, and prosperous country.”

The BNP secretary general further added: “From the Language Movement of 1952 to the July-August movement of 1974, our youth played a leading role, and that is where our strength lies.”

He expressed concern over the imposition of U.S. tariffs, saying: “If this issue is not resolved, we will face even bigger challenges. I believe that if we can bring forward the farmers and those involved in agriculture, provide them with work and new technology, we will be able to overcome these problems very quickly.”

Calling for unity, Mirza Fakhrul said: “Let us all come together and work. There are problems, but solutions will come. Many have already been solved. However, one thing is clear: there is no alternative to democracy, and democracy cannot be imposed—it must be practiced.”