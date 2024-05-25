Cyclone Remal: Launch and other vessels in coastal areas suspended

The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) has issued an order to suspend all types of watercraft, including ferries, in coastal areas due to the low pressure created in the sea and the potential cyclone Remal.

However, no such directive has been issued yet for ferries and other watercraft operating on the country's inland water routes.

On Saturday afternoon, BIWTA Joint Director Joynal Abedin confirmed this information to the journalists.

He said that the deep depression formed in the Bay of Bengal could potentially turn into a cyclone. For this reason, all necessary precautions have been taken. Ports have been instructed to display a Level 3 warning signal, and all types of launches and watercraft in coastal areas have been banned. However, what directives will come for launches operating in internal river ports depends on time. Measures will be taken based on the situation.

He also informed that the leaves of all officers and staff at all levels of BIWTA have been cancelled.

Meanwhile, a control room has been set up on the 6th floor of the BIWTA building to manage the potential cyclone Remal and the deep depression. Officers and staff in the control room will maintain continuous communication with the meteorological office, control rooms established at all river ports under the authority, focal officers at ports, control officers of various departments at river ports, and control officers at dredger bases.

For communication with the control room, it has been requested to use the telephone number +8802223352306 and mobile number 01958658213.