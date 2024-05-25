Bangladesh Army bins DW documentary

Bangladesh army on Saturday denounced a Deutsche Welle (DW) documentary which presents a misleading portrayal of armed forces personnel in UN peacekeeping missions.

The recent DW documentary titled “Torturers Deployed as UN Peacekeepers” has come under fire for its misleading portrayal of Bangladesh Army personnel.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the public relations division of the Bangladesh Armed Forces, issued a statement to clarify issues DW raised and called its report “false and fallacious.”

The Bangladesh Army asserts that it adheres to the United Nations’ stringent selection and vetting protocols, ensuring that only the most qualified and thoroughly vetted individuals are deployed.

“These rigorous measures underscore the army’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of conduct and professionalism in peacekeeping missions,” the statement wrote.

According to the statement, “A significant point of contention is DW’s failure to seek comments from the Bangladesh Army regarding the allegations presented in the documentary. This lack of balanced reporting raises serious concerns about the documentary’s aim and objectivity.”

The Army argues that “the documentary appears intent on defaming a respected law enforcement agency in Bangladesh, utilizing irrelevant video footage and biased media projections. This approach has severely compromised the documentary’s credibility and raised questions about the motives behind its production.”

The statement highlights the Bangladesh Army's significant contributions to UN peacekeeping efforts.

The statement said: “Bangladeshi peacekeepers have earned a reputation for their dedication, professionalism, and humanitarian approach. 131 Bangladesh Army personnel died, and 239 sustained injuries while serving under the UN flag, embodying the spirit of commitment to global peace. The force also has a spotless record with no human rights violations while serving under the UN, a distinction shared by only a few countries.”

The Bangladesh Army urges media outlets to adhere to fair and balanced reporting principles on critical issues like international peacekeeping, as misrepresentation can tarnish peacekeeping forces’ reputations and threaten their global effectiveness and credibility.