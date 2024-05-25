Sunday, May 26, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

3 members of Ansar al-Islam’s new group 'Shahadat' arrested

  • Were recruiting new members 
  • Most of the members of this organization are madrasa students, teachers 
Rab arrested three members of Ansar Al Islam’s newly formed group “Shahadat" from Narayanganj and Dhaka on Friday, May 24, 2024. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 25 May 2024, 05:11 PM

Three members of Ansar al-Islam’s newly formed group “Shahadat" were arrested in a joint operation by the intelligence wing of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and RAB-3 from the signboard area of Narayanganj and Gulistan of the capital on Friday.

The members of the banned militant organization were reportedly recruiting members and conducting their invitational activities.

The arrestees are Mohammad Ismail Hossain, 25, the head of the recruiting wing of Ansar al-Islam, and two regional trainers Jihad Hossain alias Huzaifa, 24, and Aminul Islam, 25.

Commander Arafat Islam, director of the law and media wing, informed this at a press conference in Kawran Bazar RAB Media Centre in the capital on Saturday.

Referring to the primary interrogation of the arrestees, he said: "The number of members in that new group is more than a hundred. Ismail Shahadat, head of Ansar al-Islam's recruiting wing, was also operating as head of the group."

Commander Arafat Islam said this group is being managed by one person named Salahuddin Naser. He is currently staying abroad. Other members of the group are staying in different areas of the country including Dhaka.

They used to select different parts of the country especially Chittagong, Cox's Bazar, Jessore, Satkhira and surrounding areas of Dhaka for training. Most of the members of this organization are students and teachers of madrasa, he added.

The RAB official added that Ismail was studying Dawra-e-Hadith in a madrasa in Narayanganj. A year ago, he met Salahuddin through social media.

Based on that, he was inspired by extremism and joined Ansar al-Islam and carried out recruiting activities. At one point, he was assigned as the head of the organization's recruiting wing, he added.

Another arrestee Jihad is a madrasa teacher. He also joined Ansar al-Islam about a year ago after meeting Salauddin through social media.

Commander Arafat Islam said: “Salahuddin was running the process of recruiting workers in different areas of the organization including Dhaka. We will further investigate and take legal action.”

Topics:

Ansar-Al-Islam
Read More

A militant leader in the guise of insurance company manager

Blogger Nazimuddin murder trial yet to start after 8 years

Six Ansar al-Islam members held

Two Ansar members arrested from Magura

CTTC warns of increased militant activity ahead of polls

Outlawed Ansar Al Islam’s six militants arrested in Dhaka

Latest News

Cyclone Remal: Chittagong Port Authority issues alert 3

Fire at entertainment venue kills at least 24 people in western India

Utshob becomes first Bangladeshi boxer to win WBC belt

Chuadanga records highest temperature at 41.7°C amid cyclone Remal formation

KSRM introduces pension scheme for its personnel

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x