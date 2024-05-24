Heatwave grips 8 divisions with no relief in sight

A Mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over the eight divisions and it may continue.

"Mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over Dhaka, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong and Sylhet divisions and it may continue," said a met office forecast for the next 24 hours beginning from 9am on Friday.

The country's maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 38.5°C jointly at Rangamati and Ishurdi and Friday’s minimum temperature was recorded at 24.5°C in Maijdee Court in Noakhali district.

Day and night temperatures may rise slightly over the country. Due to the increase in moisture incursion, the discomfort may persist.