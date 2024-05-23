Thursday, May 23, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Arafat: Govt works to create atmosphere for professional journalism

  • 'Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina truly welcomes constructive criticism'
  • 'No alternative to practice of free journalism to build democratic Bangladesh'

 

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat speaking at the Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF) Barta, a magazine, unveiling ceremony at the BSRF office in the Bangladesh Secretariat on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Photo: BSS
Update : 23 May 2024, 07:51 PM

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat has said the government is working to create a congenial atmosphere in the country for the practice of professional journalism.

"It is necessary to create a healthy environment for practicing journalism in the interest of all. Therefore, the government wants to do this," he said.

The state minister was speaking at the Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF) Barta, a magazine, unveiling ceremony at the BSRF office in the Bangladesh Secretariat on Thursday afternoon.

There is no alternative to the practice of free journalism to build a democratic and development and pro-people Bangladesh, Arafat said: "I do believe that if we want to build Bangladesh based on the spirit of the Liberation War, mass media freedom must be ensured".

Noting that the freedom of the mass media has already been ensured in the country and it is now marching forward, he said the more media will run freely and professionally, the more spirit of the Liberation War will spread.

Simultaneously, the state minister said, when ill journalism is practiced using freedom of the press as a shield, it not only affects the country, nation and democracy, but also affects the professional journalists.

Pointing that the unhindered media freedom has led to some indiscipline in the sector, Arafat said journalists themselves are now demanding for bringing discipline in the media sector and "we are working to this end based on your (journalists) opinions".

Referring to the Right to Information (RTI) Act, he said the law was passed in the parliament during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government to ensure the free flow of information for the sake of the country's people.

This law has empowered the mass media and the journalists to get information from the government and administrations, the state minister said. However, improvement of understanding between the information seekers and providers is needed, he added.
 
"Therefore, we are trying to provide training to the journalists on the use of RTI Act by National Institute of Mass Communication (NIMC) to ensure the proper use of the law. Besides, we are also working to bring change in the mindset of the government officials over providing public information," he added.

As much as the law will be used properly, the mass media will be vibrant and the government will be more transparent and accountable, Arafat said, seeking journalists' cooperation over the protection of the country's interest.
 
Referring to Deutsche Welle's (DW) recent documentary on Bangladesh's human rights issue, he said one kind of disinformation campaign is being carried out globally to tarnish the country's image, which is nothing new.

Mentioning that some people use to divide the media into two - pro-government and anti-government if the report goes in their favor or against their interest, he said: "But the fact is when you brand any media as pro-government or anti government, you actually hamper the press freedom. Rather the mass media should be treated as mass media".

The government doesn't have so many eyes to oversee everything, the mass media works as the eye of the government, Arafat said: "When you (journalists) report on our mistakes and failures, I think, you help the government. The government of Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina truly welcomes the constructive criticism.."

But if any news is made on misinformation and disinformation, it does not ensure the welfare of the people and the government, rather it serves the interest of individuals or vested quarters, he added.

BSRF President Fasih Uddin Mahtab presided over the function while its General Secretary Masudul Haque moderated it.

Topics:

PM Sheikh HasinaJournalismMohammad A Arafat
Read More

PM Hasina says she rejected proposal for airbase

PM Hasina at 14-party alliance meeting: Arsonists not to be spared

Buddha Purnima on Wednesday

PM: Developed countries make commitments on climate change, but fail to implement

PM to meet with 14-party leaders on Thursday

PM instructs to strengthen market monitoring

Latest News

Gold price sees drop

WBC Belt Fight comes to Bangladesh Saturday

Policy dialogue stresses need for active Parliamentarians’ caucus on disability in SMART Bangladesh

PM Hasina says she rejected proposal for airbase

Raisi buried after dying in helicopter crash

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x