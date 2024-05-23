Thursday, May 23, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

State Minister: Movement of bulkhead to be halted for 11 days during Eid

  • Movement halt to ensure hassle-free movement of vessels
  • Ferries, launches will be increased
State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury speaks at a meeting at the Secretariat on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Photo: PID
Update : 23 May 2024, 05:12 PM

The movement of bulkhead will be halted for 11 days from June 13 during the Eid-ul-Azha to ensure hassle-free movement of vessels.

Besides, all trucks and covered vans except cattle-carrying vehicles or perishable goods-laden vehicles will remain suspended for seven days during the Eid-ul-Azha.

The decision was taken at a meeting on the movement of ferries, steamers, launches and other vessels during Eid-ul-Azha at the Secretariat with State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury in the chair on Thursday.

The number of ferries in Kazirhat and Paturia ferry terminals will be increased. Besides, the number of launches will be increased in certain routes.

Claiming that the Eid journey was safe last year, the minister said like the previous years, steps were taken so that the home-bound people can travel safely.

Besides, all are working to ensure safe transportation of sacrificial animal-carrying vessels, he said.

He also urged people to follow the weather bulletin regularly while transporting passengers and sacrificial animals during Eid.

Topics:

Eid-ul-AzhaKhalid Mahmud Chowdhury
Read More

Ministry against import of sacrificial animals this Eid

Govt employees to enjoy 5 consecutive days holiday for Eid-ul-Azha

Minister: Secondary schools may remain shut on Saturdays after Eid-ul-Azha

Dhaka to have 22 cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

Minister: No plans to import livestock ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

Khalid: Bangladesh drafting proposal on making sea routes safer

Latest News

Gold price sees drop

WBC Belt Fight comes to Bangladesh Saturday

Policy dialogue stresses need for active Parliamentarians’ caucus on disability in SMART Bangladesh

PM Hasina says she rejected proposal for airbase

Raisi buried after dying in helicopter crash

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x