Unsafe waters: Sadarghat launches, trawlers lack basic safety measures

Hundreds of launches ply daily on various routes from Sadarghat Launch Terminal, the capital's main river port. Additionally, small and large cargo and passenger trawlers and boats operate from different points of Sadarghat.

However, most of these vessels lack adequate safety systems and do not follow safety regulations.

Despite occasional raids and fines by the Bangladesh Inland River Port Authority, there is little emphasis on raising safety awareness. Day after day, passengers continue to travel in dangerous conditions.

Experts attribute the lack of maritime security to ineffective law enforcement and poor supervision. They also believe that with timely updates to existing laws and proper planning, the country’s waterways could become a safe, cost-effective, and reliable communication system.

Thursday marks National Maritime Safety Day. Despite many years of independence, Bangladesh's riverine waterways remain unsafe.

According to the annual accident monitoring report by the accident monitoring cell of the Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity, there were 148 accidents on the waterways last year, resulting in 91 deaths, 152 injuries, and 109 missing persons.

Observations at Sadarghat reveal that passenger traffic on launches for the Barisal route has dwindled since the construction of the Padma Bridge, which improved road connectivity between the capital and the southern part of the country.

However, demand for launches on the Bhola, Chandpur, Munshiganj, and other routes remains unchanged.

Engine-driven trawlers continue to bring vegetables and various other products from different parts of the country, and people travel by trawlers in surrounding areas, regularly crossing the ghat on boats.

Section 62 of the Inland Navigation Act, 2019, says that vessels must be equipped with life-saving appliances, fire-fighting equipment, and other devices to prevent accidents like capsizing, fire, and collision.

Commercial vessels must take appropriate safety measures. Despite this, the safety measures on many vessels are inadequate.

Lack of safety

The entrances to the launches are marked with capacity and safety equipment. However, the number of safety buoys and fire extinguishers on medium launches operating at Elisha, Bhandaria, Hatia, and other Chandpur ghats is insufficient and often outdated.

Additionally, launch personnel often lack training or knowledge about using safety equipment.

Khairul, a staff member of the Farhan-2 launch, said: "We don't have much opportunity for training. There are no accidents at the launch. Those who are seniors know how to operate the fire extinguisher."

Passengers are similarly unaware of safety measures. Raqib Islam, a passenger, said: "Accidents happen several times on the launch, but we never thought about what to do in the event of an accident. I always see the buoy kept here, but I don't know how to use it."

Moreover, there is no safety railing on the stairs of many launches.

Everything remains same

On April 11, five passengers were seriously injured and later died when the rope of MV Tasrif-4 snapped while placing another launch named Farhan between two launches at Sadarghat.

Following this incident, the BIWLTA conducted raids and fined some launches for not having railings on the stairs. However, less than a month later, launches are again operating without railings.

BM Ali Akbar, a member of the Launch Owners Association, said: "We take all measures to prevent accidents as per the instructions given by BIWTA. Staff are also trained. But some launches have problems. We are trying to overcome them. We try to keep everything on the launch, including buoys and fire extinguishers, to prevent accidents. It is not only a matter of passenger safety but also about protecting our resources."

Trawlers, boats also flouting regulations

Beyond the launches at Sadarghat, regular trawlers and boats often lack safety equipment. Trawlers typically have no buoys or life jackets and travel with two to three times their passenger capacity. Some boats have a buoy, but most do not, and trawlers lack fire extinguishers.

Khaled, a trawler pilot who brought vegetables from Munshiganj, acknowledged the need for safety equipment.

He said: "I understand that they are needed, but they have not been bought."

On Wednesday morning, a trawler at Wiseghat in Sadarghat area was seen with at least fifty passengers on board.

When asked, trawler pilot Sohag said: "I don't know the capacity. I take as many passengers as possible. Sometimes there are ten people, sometimes fifty. There are always more passengers in the morning."

Engine-driven boats are often seen carrying passengers dangerously on moving launches. Passengers are taken to launches from pontoons by boat crew members who earn Tk50 to 100 in return. This practice poses a significant risk to passenger safety.

What the authorities say

Muhammad Ismail Hossain, joint director of the Naval Safety and Traffic Department of BIWTA, said: "We are conducting regular operations, imposing fines on launches with safety defects. Unfit launches are not allowed at the port. We ensure that there is no excess passenger transport."

Mozammel Haque, secretary general of the Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity, said: "If those responsible for safety do not know the law, how will they enforce it? There are 3-4 times more passengers than there are life-saving equipment like buoys or life jackets. Boats are supposed to be registered every year, but many are not. Millions of boats remain unregistered."

What the experts say

Experts suggest that proper planning could make the country's waterways reliable.

They also believe that amending the law to include small boats will improve maritime safety.

Professor Dr Hadiuzzaman, former director of Buet's Accident Research Institute, emphasized the need to modernize the shipping system with technology.

He said: "Maritime communication has always been neglected in our country. Despite our potential, we have not given importance to our waterways. Proper planning, law enforcement, and technology are crucial."

Dr Mir Tarek Ali, professor of navigation and marine engineering at Buet, said: "Our waterways run according to the 1976 Ordinance, which does not cover everything now, especially small vessels. The law needs to be amended to prevent overloading and ensure safety."