Another Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrim dies in Saudi Arabia

Another Bangladeshi hajj pilgrim has died in Saudi Arabia.

The deceased was identified as Md Lutfor Rahman, 65. His passport number is “A12969408”.

Lutfor Rahman breathed his last in Makkah on Tuesday.

So far, three Bangladeshi pilgrims have died.

A regular bulletin of IT help-desk of hajj management portal confirmed the death news at 2:30am on Wednesday.

Two other pilgrims died on May 15 and May 18.

Till early Wednesday, 34,747 pilgrims from Bangladesh reached Saudi Arabia to perform hajj.

According to the latest information of this portal, a total of 85,257 people will go for Hajj this year under government and private management.