Another Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrim dies in Saudi Arabia

  • Three Bangladeshi pilgrims died so far
  • So far 34,747 pilgrims from Bangladesh reached Saudi to perform hajj 
File photo: Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba as they pray at the Grand Mosque, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in the holy city of Makkah on July 12, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Update : 22 May 2024, 07:16 PM

Another Bangladeshi hajj pilgrim has died in Saudi Arabia.

The deceased was identified as Md Lutfor Rahman, 65. His passport number is “A12969408”.

Lutfor Rahman breathed his last in Makkah on Tuesday.

So far, three Bangladeshi pilgrims have died.

A regular bulletin of IT help-desk of hajj management portal confirmed the death news at 2:30am on Wednesday.

Two other pilgrims died on May 15 and May 18.

Till early Wednesday, 34,747 pilgrims from Bangladesh reached Saudi Arabia to perform hajj.

According to the latest information of this portal, a total of 85,257 people will go for Hajj this year under government and private management.

Topics:

HajjHajj PilgrimsMakkah
