FM refers US sanctions on Aziz as personal liability

  • This is not an institutional matter, says FM
  • State Dept says Aziz’s actions contributed to undermining Bangladesh’s democratic institutions
File image of Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud . Photo: PID
Update : 22 May 2024, 06:43 PM

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud has mentioned personal liability over sanctions on Bangladesh’s former army chief General (retd) Aziz Ahmed imposed by the United States. 

“This is not an institutional matter; the US’s statement also noted that it is a matter of personal responsibility,” said the minister.

He said these things at an event at Dhaka University on Wednesday.

According to a notification of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, earlier, the foreign minister gave a speech as the chief guest during the inauguration of the two-day long National Renewable Energy Conference organized by the University's Institute of Energy and Greentech Foundation Bangladesh Organization in the Senate Building of Dhaka University.

He said: “Bangladesh is not a high carbon-emitting country; rather we are helpless victims of climate change due to high carbon emissions of industrialized countries.”

The US Department of State has announced the public designation of General (retd) Aziz Ahmed, previously chief of the Bangladesh Army staff, due to his involvement in “significant corruption,” rendering him and his immediate family members generally ineligible for entry into the United States.

His actions had contributed to the undermining of Bangladesh’s democratic institutions and the public’s faith in public institutions and processes, the State Department said in a press statement on Monday.

Previously, on December 10, 2021, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on the elite paramilitary force Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) as well as seven of its current and former officers due to "serious human rights violations."

Topics:

US sanctionAbdul AzizForeign minister
