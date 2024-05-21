Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Fakhrul: Nothing to be happy over US sanction on Gen Aziz

  • Asks partymen to defeat govt with strength
  • US imposed sanctions on Aziz Ahmed on Monday
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaks at a milad and doa mahfil program at BNP’s Naya Paltan central office on Thursday, September 7, 2023. Photo: BNP Media Cell/Facebook
Update : 21 May 2024, 02:49 PM

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday asked his party colleagues not to be happy with the news of US sanctions on General Aziz Ahmed as he thinks they have to defeat the current government with their strength instead of depending on others.

"If I can't manage my own house, no one else will do it for me. Many may be happy over the sanctions on Aziz…. I think it’s misleading and we’re always getting confused,” he said.

Speaking at a discussion, the BNP leader recalled that the US also imposed sanctions earlier on RAB and the officers of the elite force and the police but it could not stop the terrible journey of the current regime.

“We have to stand on our own feet, stand with our own strength, and defeat them with our own strength,” he said.

A faction of the Jatiya Ganotantrik Party arranged the program at Dhaka Reporters’ Unity (DRU) marking the seventh death anniversary of the party founder Shafiul Alam Prodhan.

The US Department of State on Monday imposed sanctions on Aziz Ahmed and his immediate family members due to “his involvement in significant corruption".

 

Topics:

US SanctionsMirza Fakhrul Islam AlagmirGeneral Aziz Ahmed
বাংলা হোমপেজ

