Babar Ali becomes first Bangladeshi to conquer Lhotse

Babar Ali has made another history by summiting Lhotse, the fourth-highest mountain on Earth, just two days after conquering Mount Everest.

He is the first Bangladeshi to reach the summit of Lhotse and achieve the remarkable feat of climbing two eight-thousand-meter peaks in the same expedition.

His mountaineering club, Vertical Dreamers, announced his achievement through a Facebook post.

Babar stood on the top of Lhotse at 06:05am Bangladesh time.

Babar Ali from Chittagong become the sixth Bangladeshi to conquer the highest peak on earth, Mount Everest.

He reached the summit at 8:45am on Sunday and raised the red and green flag of Bangladesh.

Although mainly known for various adventurous activities, Babar is a doctor by profession.

He is the second son of Liakat Ali and Lutfunnahar Begum from the Burishchar area of Hathazari, Chittagong.

Babar completed his Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) as a student of the 51st batch at Chittagong Medical College.

Although he worked as a public health officer for a while, he left the job due to being denied leave for a previous expedition

He is a former medical officer with Emerging Infections at icddr,b. He was also the former medical officer at IOM - UN Migration.

Babar’s Mount Everest conquest

Babar’s journey began on April 1. After completing the preparatory work, three days later, he flew from Kathmandu to Lukla, one of the most dangerous airports in the world.

Babar reached Everest Base Camp on April 10 on the path of hundreds of legendary mountaineers.

After this, Babar's dream journey started from the base camp at midnight on April 14.

On the first day, he went straight to Camp-2, which is situated at an altitude of 21,300 feet.

According to the plan, after spending two nights there, Babar reached Camp-3 on May 18 at an altitude of 24,500 feet and came to Camp 4 on May 19.

The upper part of this camp, at an altitude of 26,000 feet, is called the “Death Zone.”

Finally, on midnight of May 18, Babar's journey started again, and with the first rays of the morning, the flag of Bangladesh was hoisted on the top of Mount Everest, 29031 feet high.