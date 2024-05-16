Thursday, May 16, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

NEC approves 265,000C ADP for fiscal year 2024-25

NEC approved some Tk13,288.91 crores of autonomous bodies or corporations

Logo of Bangladesh Government. Photo: Collected
Update : 16 May 2024, 03:45 PM

The National Economic Council (NEC) on Thursday approved the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for the fiscal year of 2024-2025 with an outlay of Tk 265,000 crores.

Besides, the NEC approved some Tk13,288.91 crores of autonomous bodies or corporations.

The approval came from the NEC meeting presided over by NEC chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the NEC Conference room in the city's Sher-e Bangla Nagar area.

Planning Minister Abdus Salam, State Minister for Planning Shahiduzzaman Sarker and Planning Division Senior Secretary Satyajit Karmaker briefed reporters after the meeting.

Topics:

National Economic Council (NEC)Annual Development Program (ADP)
Read More

ADP allocation reduced by 18,000C

Budget FY24: 2,63,000C allocated for ADP

Parliament to go into budget session May 31

NEC approves 263,000C original ADP for FY24

236 government projects saw no progress in one year

Finance Minister: 1st quarter performance of FY22-23 budget satisfactory

Latest News

BGMEA urges Customs House to address RMG customs issues

'Ispahani Mirzapore Banglabid' season 6 begins

Appellate Division scraps Salim Prodhan’s candidature in Rupganj upazila polls

What we know so far about Slovak PM Fico's attacker

Sagar-Runi murder: Probe report submission deferred for 108th time

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x