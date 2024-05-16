Dhaka’s foot overbridges in dire straits

A number of foot overbridges have been constructed across the capital, especially in its key strategic and busy areas, for the utmost convenience of pedestrians.

In a bid to reduce jaywalking, thus avoiding road accidents, more bridges are being built at a higher budget and with a better look.

Many of the overbridges have moving staircases.

Crores of taka are being spent on this very infrastructural development in Dhaka.

Even so, it seems that the authorities concerned consider their responsibilities over and done with when the construction of the overbridges is completed.

They do not even monitor whether pedestrians use the overbridges that have been left uncared for too.

The overbridges are not regularly cleaned and those having electric staircases are not even maintained despite random technical glitches.

Many of the electric staircases have already been rendered obsolete.

Floating people reside in many of the overbridges regularly while some other overbridges have turned out to be “dumpsters”.

Hawkers and streetwalkers regularly occupy the overbridges, blanketed with commercial and political posters.

During a recent visit to some of the overbridges, this correspondent found that conservancy workers of the two city corporations were busy cleaning the roads beneath.

When asked why they did not clean the overbridges, some of the cleaners told Bangla Tribune that they were not categorically ordered to clean the infrastructures.

Moreover, they are not equipped with the special tools needed to clean the state-of-the-art overbridges.

A foot overbridge was inaugurated in the capital’s ECB Chhatar intersection nearly a year ago. An inspection on April 27 discovered that it was already covered by banners and posters with its escalator broken down.

As wastes piled up across the overbridge, pedestrians were finding it difficult to use that.

The state of the escalators in two overbridges in Banani and the Airport Road is even worse.

The staircases of the foot overbridges that have no escalator are getting unusable.

This correspondent witnessed the filthy and poor condition of the manual overbridges in Panthapath, Mirpur 1 and 10, and Shahbagh.

What the officials say

Responding to a query about the foot overbridges being dirty, a supervisor of the city corporation cleaners, preferring anonymity, said: “All the conservancy cleaners are told to clean the roads, footpaths and foot overbridges of the city.

“They usually use conventional brooms. But if there is more waste, they can inform us so we can supply them with better cleaning tools,” he added.

When the news outlet first called Dhaka North City Corporation Executive Engineer Md Rafiqul Islam for his comment on the debacle of the overbridges, he claimed to be busy and hung up.

He never responded to this correspondent both over the phone and even at his office.

But Dhaka South City Corporation Assistant Engineer Md Lutfor Kabir, when approached regarding the same issue, said: “We construct the infrastructures. But our regional offices look after the foot overbridges.

“We have a total of 10 zones under the city corporation. The respective zone maintains the bridge that falls under its jurisdiction,” he added.

DNCC and DSCC sources said that their engineering departments engage outsourcing firms for cleanliness issues. The companies monitor the entire cleanliness issues.

If the companies are held regularly accountable, the cleanliness program will bear fruits, they said.

Sources at the DNCC said that the regional offices concerned have vehicles alongside the necessary tools for cleaning roads, footpaths and foot overbridges.

Urban planners argue against treating the city streets and foot overbridges differently.

Conventional brooms can be used for cleaning roads, but not for foot overbridges as the latter are special infrastructures.

Foot overbridges need many tools to be cleaned.

Bangladesh Institute of Planners President Adil Mohammed Khan said: “People in the city usually avoid using foot overbridges. Worryingly, the worrisome condition of the overbridges discourages them largely.

“The authorities concerned are negligent about ensuring and encouraging a proper use of foot overbridges,” he opined.

The expert went on to say that the eye-catching designs are applied, trees are planted and escalators are installed in the overbridges. But afterward, the trees die and waste piles up.

“This hinders normal movement in the overbridges and causes public suffering.”

He insisted on ensuring proper maintenance of the overbridges so that pedestrians can make the best use of them.