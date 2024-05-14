8,00,000C budget for 2024-25 fiscal gets PM's nod

The size of the next national budget of Bangladesh, for the fiscal year 2024-25, will be Tk8 lakh crore.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina approved the Tk8 lakh crore budget when it was placed before her.

The budget is scheduled to be presented in the parliament on June 6, sources of the Finance Ministry confirmed UNB on Tuesday.

She gave an opinion in favor of discouraging the import of luxury goods in the next budget as well. Like the current fiscal year, the prime minister said that inflation control will be the top priority of the next budget.

The prime minister wanted to see whether the election manifesto is reflected in the first budget of the current term. She expressed satisfaction that the allocation of the budget set up by the Ministry of Finance reflects that.

The budget summary of FY2024-25 was presented in a meeting held at Ganobhaban on Monday chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

According to the meeting sources, the prime minister has emphasized control of inflation, increase in foreign direct investment (FDI), proper control of imports, careful undertaking of development projects, increase in revenue collection and taking necessary steps for this, increase in the income of expatriates through legitimate channels, increase in the number of beneficiaries under social security programs, etc.

Planning Minister Major General (Retd) Abdus Salam, state minister of finance Waseqa Ayesh Khan, state minister of planning Md. Shahiduzzaman, Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rauf Talukdar, National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Muneem, Finance Secretary Dr. Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder along with the senior officials of the finance division, ministries of finance and planning were present in the meeting.

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali was connected to the meeting through an online facility.