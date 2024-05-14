Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Donald Lu appreciates taste of fuchka

'Bangladeshi fuchka is the best,' they were heard saying while tasting fuchka together

The image shows the visiting US Assistant Secretary Donald Lu together with US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas tasting fuchka in Dhaka on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. Photo: UNB
Update : 14 May 2024, 09:25 PM

The US Embassy in Dhaka has shared a brief video appreciating the taste of Bangladeshi fuchka.

Visiting US Assistant Secretary Donald Lu together with US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas were seen in the video.

"Bangladeshi fuchka is the best," they were heard saying while tasting fuchka together.

"East or West, Fuchka is the best! Guess what's cooking! We teamed up with celebrity chef Rahima Sultana to create a fusion of flavors with Fuchka and Jhalmuri! Are you ready for this epic culinary adventure? Enjoy the sneak peak and stay tuned for the full video!," read a message tagged with the tiny video.

Lu arrived here on Tuesday morning to "strengthen bilateral cooperation" and to demonstrate US support for a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

Topics:

US EmbassyDonald Lu
Read More

Donald Lu in Dhaka to strengthen bilateral cooperation

State Dept: Donald Lu to focus on strengthening US-Bangladesh ties

Nazrul Islam Khan: Donald Lu is not so important to BNP

Dhaka eyes talks on visa policy, sanctions removal during Donald Lu's visit

FM: Myanmar's internal conflict cannot be an excuse to delay Rohingya repatriation

Quader: Donald Lu coming to Bangladesh to take ahead bilateral relations

Latest News

Founder Chairman of Bay Group Shamsur Rahman dies

Onion import starts through Hili land port

Gayeshwar: UP polls outshine January 7 election in terms of voter turnout

TIB: Green Climate Fund fails to meet good governance standards, depriving countries like Bangladesh

Minister: BNP conspiring against country by joining hands with international Israeli lobby

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x