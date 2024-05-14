Govt asks Hajj agencies not to take money from pilgrims for qurbani

In order to make the Hajj travel hassle-free, the minister of religious affairs has asked all Hajj agencies not to take extra money from pilgrims for animals to be sacrificed in Saudi Arabia during the Hajj this year.

Apart from this, the ministry also issued several other instructions following a meeting with Abdur Rahman Ghyanam, director general of Jeddah Airport Services, Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah. The meeting was held on Zoom platform on Sunday, a press release said on Tuesday.

The officials of Bangladesh Hajj offices located in Mecca and Jeddah and owners of the Hajj agencies joined the virtual meeting.

The pilgrims will perform the qurbani according to their desire by purchasing the Saudi government bank coupon or through own arrangement.

Considering the country’s image, the ministry also asked the Hajj agencies not to send zarda cartoons (tobacco products) to Saudi Arabia through the Hajj pilgrims.

At the same time, the ministry also requested the relevant authorities to ensure necessary data entry of all Hajj-flights in the Saudi e-Hajj system before starting the Hajj-journey so that the hajj authorities in Madina and Jeddah airports could provide authentic information about the pilgrims.

Otherwise, disciplinary actions will be taken against the concerned agency if it fails to ensure data entry properly, the release added.