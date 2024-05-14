Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Teenage boy dies being hit by train in Dhaka

  • The incident happened while the boy was crossing the railway line
  • The body kept at DMCH morgue 
File image of Dhaka Medical college and Hospital. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 14 May 2024, 12:26 AM

An 18-year-old student died after a train hit him at the railway line in Dhaka’s Gulbagh on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Md Sifat, 18, of Zajira upazila of Shariatpur.

He lived at Jatrabari Nobinagar’s Mirhajhirbagh area and passed SSC from a school there.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident happened around 8pm while he was crossing the railway line.

Later, he was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Inspector Md Bacchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH Police Post confirmed the matter.

The body has been kept in the morgue of the hospital for autopsy, he said.

Topics:

Train Accident
Read More

Rail communication restored after 32 hrs 

Passengers in distress as Gazipur train collision disrupts rail schedule

Gazipur train collision: Stationmaster among three suspended

Probe launched into Gazipur train collision

Several injured, bogies derailed as two trains collide in Gazipur

Health Minister: Prof Anu Muhammad needs combined surgery

Latest News

Why unemployment is increasing

Textiles minister will address RMG makers’ worries

Five members of fraud gang, two fake NSI officials detained

Explosions, gunfire in Myanmar spark fear near Teknaf border

Four put on two-day remand over Bandarban bank robberies

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x