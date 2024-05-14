Teenage boy dies being hit by train in Dhaka

An 18-year-old student died after a train hit him at the railway line in Dhaka’s Gulbagh on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Md Sifat, 18, of Zajira upazila of Shariatpur.

He lived at Jatrabari Nobinagar’s Mirhajhirbagh area and passed SSC from a school there.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident happened around 8pm while he was crossing the railway line.

Later, he was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Inspector Md Bacchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH Police Post confirmed the matter.

The body has been kept in the morgue of the hospital for autopsy, he said.