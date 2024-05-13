Monday, May 13, 2024

Atiqul: DNCC to adopt zero-tolerance policy for canal restoration

  • The drive to free canals being conducted with the utmost importance, says mayor
  • ‘This year, 1.5 lakh more trees will be planted’
  • ‘Tk50,000 allocated to the ward councillors each to raise awareness about dengue’
Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam on Monday speaks at a press conference on the occasion of his fourth anniversary of taking charge as the DNCC mayor in Dhaka, May 13, 2024. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 13 May 2024, 07:50 PM

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam on Monday warned that the city corporation will adopt a zero-tolerance policy to restore canals in Dhaka city.

The drive against illegal occupation of canals in Dhaka city will continue, said the mayor.

“The drive to free the canal is being conducted with the utmost importance, and priority will be given to the development of roads and drainage systems in the new 18 wards in the next year”, he said while speaking at a press conference on the occasion of his fourth anniversary of taking charge as the DNCC mayor in the city.

Replying to a question about dengue, the DNCC mayor said: “We are working throughout the year to prevent dengue. A month-long public awareness campaign is being conducted in 54 wards before the monsoon, and Tk50,000 was allocated to the ward councillors each to raise awareness about dengue.”

Referring to the DNCC service, Atiqul said the online-based smart services have expanded as the distribution of holding tax and trade licenses is being provided online.

Mentioning saving the environment, the mayor said an announcement was made earlier to plant two lakh trees in the past two years, and as part of that, 90,000 trees have been planted while 47 gardeners were appointed.

This year, 1.5 lakh more trees will be planted, he said.

Topics:

DNCCCanalDNCC mayor Atiqul Islam
