EC summons Barisal-6 MP for violating polls rules

  • Asks him to appear at the Nirbachan Bhaban on Wednesday
  • Many media outlets had published reports on the matters
Barisal-6 MP Abdul Hafiz Mallik. Photo: Collected
Update : 13 May 2024, 05:14 PM

The Election Commission (EC) has summoned Barisal-6 MP Abdul Hafiz Mallik for openly voting in the first phase of the Upazila Parishad polls in Bakerganj held on May 8. 

The Election Commission has asked him to appear at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital at 12pm on Wednesday.

Deputy Secretary of the Election Commission Md Atiar Rahman sent a letter to MP Abdul Hafiz Mallik on Monday.

"You cast your vote openly at the polling station at Mangalsi Government Primary School on the day of the election. The video of which has been published in various media (print and electronic media) in the form of reports with pictures. Not protecting the secrecy of voting by balloting in public is a punishable election offence,” the letter reads. 

The letter also asked why a case should not be filed against him for violating election rules. 

 

