Where will it rain in Bangladesh on Monday?

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) predicted that rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barisal and Sylhet divisions, in the next 24 hours

commencing 9am on Monday.

"Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country. Day temperature may rise by 1-2°C and night temperature may rise slightly over the country," said a weather bulletin issued this morning.

Bangladesh’s maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 35.5°C jointly at Ishurdi and Chuadanga, and the minimum temperature on Monday was 21.2°C at Tetulia.

The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours till 6am on Monday was recorded at 31mm at Hatiya.