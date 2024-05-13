Monday, May 13, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Where will it rain in Bangladesh on Monday?

  • Day temperature may rise by 1-2°C
  • Minimum temperature on Monday is 21.2°C in Tetulia
File image of rain. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 13 May 2024, 12:41 PM

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) predicted that rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barisal and Sylhet divisions, in the next 24 hours
commencing 9am on Monday. 

"Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country. Day temperature may rise by 1-2°C and night temperature may rise slightly over the country," said a weather bulletin issued this morning.

Bangladesh’s maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 35.5°C jointly at Ishurdi and Chuadanga, and the minimum temperature on Monday was 21.2°C at Tetulia.

The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours till 6am on Monday was recorded at 31mm at Hatiya.

Topics:

RainBMD
Read More

Which areas will see rain across Bangladesh Sunday?

Rain likely over 8 divisions including Dhaka Saturday

Hotter days ahead after brief rainfall respite

Is rain expected in Dhaka within next 24hrs?

Nor’wester likely to hit 8 divisions, alert issued for 3 days

BMD: Rain lashes Bangladesh, more downpour expected Wednesday

Latest News

Gazipur hospital authorities blame disorder inside lift for patient's death

Freedoms too must have boundaries?

Southeast Computer Club organizes Battle of Bytes eSports tournament

More than just giving back

How will the sailors of MV Abdullah be welcomed upon their return?

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x