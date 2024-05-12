Sunday, May 12, 2024

Saudi government implements Makkah Route Initiative

  • Aims to provide high-quality transportation services for pilgrims
  • This initiative involves dedicated lounges at 11 airports in seven countries including Bangladesh 
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 1, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Update : 12 May 2024, 05:40 PM

The Saudi Ministry of Interior is implementing the Makkah Route Initiative as part of the “Pilgrim Experience Program,” one of the programs of the Saudi Vision 2030, for the sixth year.

This initiative involves dedicated lounges at 11 airports in seven countries – Bangladesh, Morocco, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Turkiye, and Côte d'Ivoire.

The Makkah Route Initiative aims to provide high-quality transportation services for pilgrims from beneficiary countries to the Kingdom, said the Saudi press agency.

The first group of Bangladeshi pilgrims benefiting from the Makkah Route Initiative arrived at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah on May 9.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dr Mohammad Javed Patwary and several other officials welcomed the pilgrims to the Kingdom.

The Makkah Route Initiative, launched by the Ministry of Interior, is part of the wider Pilgrim Experience Program within Saudi Vision 2030 aimed at enhancing the Hajj journey for pilgrims.

The initiative streamlines the Hajj process for participants by allowing them to complete key procedures from their home country.

This includes electronic visa issuance, biometric data collection, and airport departure checks after verifying health requirements.

Luggage is coded and sorted based on pre-arranged transportation and accommodation in Saudi Arabia.

Upon arrival, pilgrims are whisked away on dedicated buses to their residences in Makkah and Madinah, with their luggage delivered by service agencies.

Topics:

Saudi ArabiaHajjMakkah
