Minister: Recommendation on extending govt job age limit no longer effective

Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury has said that the recommendation he made for the students demanding that the age limit for entering government service be extended to 35 years is no longer effective.

He made the comment at a press conference organized on the results of SSC and equivalent examinations at the Ministry of Education on Sunday.

The minister said: “I made a recommendation considering their (students) side. But this has been discussed in the parliament. The government has reached a decision in this regard. So my recommendation no longer valid.”

The age limit for government, nongovernment, semi-government, and autonomous institutions is 30 years in Bangladesh.

Earlier, the education minister sent a letter to the Minister of Public Administration recommending that the age limit for joining government jobs should be 35 years in general and 37 years in the case of quota.

On May 5, Public Administration Minister Farhad Hossain said at the parliament that increasing the age limit for entering government jobs is a matter of policy decision. For now, the government has no decision to increase the age limit.

On Saturday, a group of job aspirants demonstrated in Dhaka’s Shahbagh area to press home their demand to increase age limit to enter government jobs.