Which areas will see rain across Bangladesh Sunday?

Rajshahi recorded the country’s highest temperature at 34.7°C

A teenager and a rickshaw puller are seen soaking in rain in Dhaka on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 12 May 2024, 12:05 PM

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecasts rain or thundershowers for Dhaka, Rangpur, and five other divisions starting from 9am on Sunday, continuing over the next 24 hours.

This weather pattern includes Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barisal, and Sylhet divisions, where gusty or squally winds are expected to accompany the rainfall. Chittagong division will also see some activity, with fewer places affected and potential hail in isolated areas.

The BMD bulletin noted that several areas across these seven divisions are likely to experience significant thunderstorm activity paired with temporary gusty or squally winds, and isolated hails could occur.

Temperatures across the country are predicted to remain stable, both during the day and at night. Over the past 24 hours, Rajshahi recorded the country’s highest temperature at 34.7°C, while the lowest temperature was observed in Sreemangal, Moulvibazar, at 21.2°C.

Dhaka reported the most significant rainfall, measuring up to 87mm. Residents in affected divisions are advised to prepare for adverse weather conditions and stay updated on further forecasts from the BMD.

RainBMD
