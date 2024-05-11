Saturday, May 11, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

MV Abdullah likely to enter Bangladesh waters by Tuesday

  • Held captive for 33 days
  • Ship en route from UAE to Chittagong
File image of MV-Abdullah. Photo: Collected
Update : 11 May 2024, 03:44 PM

The Bangladeshi-flagged vessel MV Abdullah, which was recently released by Somali pirates after being held captive for around 33 days, is expected to enter Bangladeshi waters with its 23 sailors and crewmembers by Tuesday.

The ship, en route from UAE to Chittagong, was around 750 nautical miles away from Kutubdia as of 1pm on Saturday.

Considering the current speed, the ship might arrive at Kutubdia on Monday night or the following morning.

After loading 56,000 tons of limestone, the vessel departed from the UAE port of Mina Saqr on April 30, making a stop at a nearby port for refuelling before continuing its journey to Chittagong.

The vessel had encountered the Somali pirates' attack on March 12 while transporting 55,000 tons of coal from the Maputo port of Mozambique to Al Hamriyah port in the UAE.

The pirates released the ship on April 14 after allegedly receiving a ransom.

Topics:

ChittagongUAEMV AbdullahSomali pirates
Read More

Pilot killed as air force jet trainer crashes in Chittagong

Nor’wester hit Chittagong: Traffic disrupted, 4 injured

Lighter vessel rams Kalurghat Bridge: 3 crews arrested

Rainfall eases heatwave woes for Chittagong residents

MV Abdullah leaves UAE for Bangladesh

Chittagong transport strike ends early

Latest News

Buet students sit for exams after 1.5 months

IRRI, BMDA collaborate to advance sustainable agriculture in Bangladesh

PM Hasina to attend ICPD30 Global Dialogue in Dhaka May 15-16

M Shamsul Arefin joins as managing director, CEO of NCC Bank

Special Mango Train to start operation on June 10

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x