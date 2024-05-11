MV Abdullah likely to enter Bangladesh waters by Tuesday

The Bangladeshi-flagged vessel MV Abdullah, which was recently released by Somali pirates after being held captive for around 33 days, is expected to enter Bangladeshi waters with its 23 sailors and crewmembers by Tuesday.

The ship, en route from UAE to Chittagong, was around 750 nautical miles away from Kutubdia as of 1pm on Saturday.

Considering the current speed, the ship might arrive at Kutubdia on Monday night or the following morning.

After loading 56,000 tons of limestone, the vessel departed from the UAE port of Mina Saqr on April 30, making a stop at a nearby port for refuelling before continuing its journey to Chittagong.

The vessel had encountered the Somali pirates' attack on March 12 while transporting 55,000 tons of coal from the Maputo port of Mozambique to Al Hamriyah port in the UAE.

The pirates released the ship on April 14 after allegedly receiving a ransom.