BNP rally begins in Naya Paltan

A rally organized by the Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP has begun in the capital’s Naya Paltan on Friday.

The rally demands the unconditional release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, her proper medical treatment, the withdrawal of the fabricated cases against the party's Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and the release of BNP Dhaka South unit Joint Convener Mohammad Nabiullah Nabi.

BNP Standing Committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy is present as the chief guest.

Leaders and activists gathered in Naya Paltan with banners, festoons to participate in the rally.

Additional police have been deployed in Naya Paltan and its surrounding areas to maintain law and order.