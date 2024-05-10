Friday, May 10, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

BNP rally begins in Naya Paltan

  • Organized by Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP
  • Gayeshwar Chandra Roy present as chief guest 
BNP Standing Committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy is present as the chief guest in the rally in the capital’s Naya Paltan on Friday, May 10, 2024. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 10 May 2024, 06:14 PM

A rally organized by the Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP has begun in the capital’s Naya Paltan on Friday.

The rally demands the unconditional release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, her proper medical treatment, the withdrawal of the fabricated cases against the party's Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and the release of BNP Dhaka South unit Joint Convener Mohammad Nabiullah Nabi.

BNP Standing Committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy is present as the chief guest.

Leaders and activists gathered in Naya Paltan with banners, festoons to participate in the rally.

Additional police have been deployed in Naya Paltan and its surrounding areas to maintain law and order.

Topics:

BNPGayeshwar Chandra Roy
Read More

How is BNP responding to Khaleda Zia's lingering health issues?

Hasan: Local polls held peacefully with satisfactory voters’ turnout

BNP leader Khokon walks out of jail

Upazila polls: BNP urges voters not to go to centres

Awami League to invite BNP to attend its platinum jubilee celebration

Quader: BNP considers democratic rules, regulations as pitfall

Latest News

Deaths in Brazil floods rise to 113

Austria's Grand Slam winner Thiem to retire at end of season

UN agency closes East Jerusalem compound after arson

Palak: Digital operation to make Hajj management easier

Who are Israel’s main weapons suppliers and who has halted exports?

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x