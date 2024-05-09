Palak: All connectivity cables will be placed underground

State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak has said that all connectivity cables will be placed underground in the future.

“We are moving forward in the direction of building Smart Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Everything in Smart Bangladesh will be done smartly,” he told the House on Tuesday.

Responding to a question from treasury bench lawmaker Shafiqul Islam Shimul, Palak informed the House that all connectivity cables will be brought underground, adding: “We have already started this program nationwide. Projects were taken to install power lines underground in various districts, including various places in Dhaka. In the future, 100% of the connectivity will be installed underground.”

He said that Telephone and Telegraph (T&T) lines in the country were installed above the ground only for technical reasons at customer level.

Palak, however, said the T&T cables were installed underground at various places, such as T&T line from the exchange to the cabinet, which was laid underground.

However, it will be possible to bring all types of connectivity connections, including T&T, through a single duct for all service lines, including fiber cable channels, along with the internet, like in developed countries, he added.

The state minister said that the government has a plan to keep all types of cables underground, which will be implemented in the future.