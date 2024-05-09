Thursday, May 09, 2024

Is rain expected in Dhaka within the next 24hrs?

Day temperature may rise slightly

File image of rain. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 09 May 2024, 02:22 PM

The met office has forecast rain or thundershowers in Dhaka and seven other divisions of Bangladesh in 24 hours from at 9am on Thursday.

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind are likely in many places of Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions, and in a few places of Rangpur, Khulna, Barisal and Chittagong divisions, with hails in isolated places, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department bulletin.

Day temperature may rise slightly, while night temperature may fall a little.

During rainfall, there may be lightning and hails in isolated places along with nor’westers.

Topics:

BMD
