Nor’wester likely to hit 8 divisions, alert issued for 3 days

  • Lightning and isolated hail may occur during this period
  • Bangladesh has been experiencing rain for three consecutive days
Representational image. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 08 May 2024, 09:32 PM

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has said that a nor’wester is likely to hit eight divisions in the next three days starting from Wednesday afternoon. 

Lightning and isolated hail may occur during this period.

Meteorologist Md Bajlur Rashid of BMD issued this warning at 4pm on Wednesday.

“Rain and thunder showers accompanied by temporary W/NW'ly gusty/squally wind is likely to occur at places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong and Sylhet divisions during next 72 hours commencing 4pm on Wednesday.”

Earlier last Sunday, the BMD had issued the same warning for three days.

After reeling under sweltering heatwave since the onset of the summer, Bangladesh has been experiencing rain for three consecutive days, bringing much needed respites from uncomfortable hot weather.

On April 26, Bangladesh set all-time heatwave record as the Met Office recorded 24 days of heatwave breaching previous 23 days of heatwave in 2019.

Topics:

HeatwaveRainfallBMDRain Forecast
