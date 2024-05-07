Tuesday, May 07, 2024

Gold prices hiked again

  • The price of 22-carat gold set Tk1,15,450 per bhori
  • The new price will be effective from Wednesday

 

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 07 May 2024, 09:17 PM

Bangladesh’s jewellers on Tuesday increased the price of 22-carat gold by Tk4,503 in the local market.

The price of 22-carat gold (11.664 grams) has been set Tk1,15,450 per bhori. The previous price was Tk1,10,947 per bhori.

The matter was informed in a press release signed by Masudur Rahman, chairman of the Standing Committee on Price Determination and Price Monitoring of Bangladesh Jewelers Association (Bajus) on Tuesday.

The decision was taken to increase as the price of acid gold in the local market has increased.

The new price will be effective from Wednesday.

Earlier on Sunday, Bajus announced an increase of Tk734 per bhori. 

However, after reducing the price of gold eight times in a row, it was announced to increase the price in the running week three times.

Before this, gold prices were reduced eight times on May 2, April 30, April 29, April 28, April 27, April 25, April 24 and April 23.

According to the new prices, the best quality (22-carat) gold has been fixed Tk1,15,450, 21-carat gold Tk1,10,210, 18-carat gold Tk64,355 and traditional method Tk78,090.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remains unchanged.

Topics:

Gold Price
