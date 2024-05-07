Rain arrives to completely douse Sundarbans fire at last

Khulna Circle Forest Conservator Mihir Kumar Doe on Tuesday evening said the Sundarbans fire has been completely doused, almost four days since it started.

He said that rain started falling on the affected location from 5:30pm on Monday. Besides, the members of the Forest Department and Fire Service arrived at the spot and started monitoring the fire site again through drones.

Hourly drone monitoring has been done since morning, but no sign of fire was found anywhere in the forest.

Besides, several teams visited the spot on foot inside the forest but found no sign of fire anywhere.

Inspection revealed that the fire site was substantially soaked with water as a result of rainfall. Water has accumulated somewhere.

In the review of the overall situation, it has been confirmed that the fire in the forest area under the Amarbunia camp of Sundarbans has been extinguished.

On the other hand, the Chairman of the committee formed to assess the loss of biodiversity in the wake of the Sundarban fire said that the work of assessing the loss of forest resources and biodiversity in the wake of the fire and preparing recommendations about the next steps will be started soon.