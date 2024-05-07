Will Dhaka division see rain on Tuesday?

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall across all eight divisions of Bangladesh over the next 24 hours.

People can expect rain and thunderstorms in various areas of Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong and Sylhet divisions, as well as some places in Rangpur division, according to the BMD’s weather bulletin on Tuesday morning.

The might be possibly hail in a few places as well, it added.

A mild heatwave was affecting Gopalgonj, Jessore and Chuadanga, which might ease soon, the BMD said, adding that day and night temperatures were expected to remain stable across the country.

In its outlook for the five days, the BMD said rain or thunderstorms were likely to persist.