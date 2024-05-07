Tuesday, May 07, 2024

Dhaka Tribune
Will Dhaka division see rain on Tuesday?

  • Heatwave affecting Gopalgonj, Jessore and Chuadanga
  • Temperatures expected to remain stable across Bangladesh
File image of rain. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 07 May 2024, 11:33 AM

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall across all eight divisions of Bangladesh over the next 24 hours.

People can expect rain and thunderstorms in various areas of Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong and Sylhet divisions, as well as some places in Rangpur division, according to the BMD’s weather bulletin on Tuesday morning.

The might be possibly hail in a few places as well, it added.

A mild heatwave was affecting Gopalgonj, Jessore and Chuadanga, which might ease soon, the BMD said, adding that day and night temperatures were expected to remain stable across the country.

In its outlook for the five days, the BMD said rain or thunderstorms were likely to persist.

Topics:

BMDWeather forecastRain Forecast
