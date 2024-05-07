418 BGB platoons deployed ahead of upazila polls

A total of 418 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed for the first phase of the Upazila Parishad polls, scheduled for Wednesday.

BGB Public Relations Officer Md Shariful Islam confirmed the matter on Tuesday.

The BGB will work as a mobile and striking force to maintain peace and order in the election areas from Monday to May 10 to assist the local civil administration in the first phase of the Upazila Parishad election.

The Upazila Parishad election will proceed in four phases, with 152 upazilas in the first phase on Wednesday. Of the upazilas, elections to 22 upazilas will be held through electronic voting machines (EVMs) and 130 on ballot papers.

The second phase will be held on May 23, the third phase on May 29, and the fourth phase on June 5.