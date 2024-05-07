Tuesday, May 07, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

418 BGB platoons deployed ahead of upazila polls

  • The first phase of the polls is slated for Wednesday
  • ‘BGB will work as a mobile and striking force’
File image: BGB personnel patrol a Dhaka street following their deployment ahead of the general election, on Friday, December 29, 2023. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 07 May 2024, 10:54 AM

A total of 418 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed for the first phase of the Upazila Parishad polls, scheduled for Wednesday. 

BGB Public Relations Officer Md Shariful Islam confirmed the matter on Tuesday.

The BGB will work as a mobile and striking force to maintain peace and order in the election areas from Monday to May 10 to assist the local civil administration in the first phase of the Upazila Parishad election.

The Upazila Parishad election will proceed in four phases, with 152 upazilas in the first phase on Wednesday. Of the upazilas, elections to 22 upazilas will be held through electronic voting machines (EVMs) and 130 on ballot papers.

The second phase will be held on May 23, the third phase on May 29, and the fourth phase on June 5.

Topics:

BGBUpazila parishad polls
Read More

Nangalkot upazila polls suspended following legal dispute

Upazila polls: Assets of chairmen grew more than MPs in 5 years

88 more BGP personnel take shelter in Bangladesh

BNP now distributes leaflets to boycott Upazila Parishad polls

Gazipur train derailment: 2 BGB platoons deployed to help with rescue work

EC Alamgir: Heatwave will not deter Upazila Parishad voters

Latest News

CEC: Upazila polls shielded from influence of MPs, ministers

Offshore oil, gas exploration: Deadline set for evaluation of tenders

Pulitzer Prizes honour Gaza war coverage

Will Dhaka division see rain on Tuesday?

NeXTor concludes with a triumphant finish

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x