Shamsul Haque Foundation to take charge of Milton's charity organization

Alhaj Shamsul Haque Foundation has been given charge of taking responsibility for the welfare of the individuals residing in Milton Samadder's Child and Old Age Care Centre.

The foundation will provide accommodation, food, and medical services to the elderly, orphaned children, and mentally challenged people of the charity.

This foundation will ensure the services of the individuals of the charity.

Additional Commissioner of DMP Police Harunor Rashid, also chief of Detective Branch of police, came up with the information talking to reporters at the DB office on Monday afternoon.

“Milton Samaddar has been arrested on various charges. At this time there are elderly, orphaned children and mentally challenged persons staying in his charity. They will be provided all kinds of services from the Alhaj Shamsul Haque Foundation,” said the DB chief.

The owner of Alhaj Shamsul Haque Foundation came to the DB office on Sunday. He has been requested to provide food and medical care to those staying at Milton's charity organization.

Besides, there will be a full-time doctor to provide medical services. The expenses for the service will be provided from the Shamsul Haque Foundation.

In response to the question whether services and treatment will be provided at Milton Samadder's charity or Alhaj Shamsul Haque Foundation, the DB chief said that services and treatment will be provided at Milton's foundation.

DB police arrested Milton from the Mirpur area of Dhaka on May 1.

This followed a storm of criticism and discussion triggered by an investigative report published in a daily newspaper.

The report claimed that Milton, who had been recognized for his public service through various awards, was allegedly involved in significant wrongdoing.

While his social media profile publicized his work in building an old age home for the helpless and providing shelter to the homeless, more sinister allegations have surfaced.

Allegations included the illegal trade of human organs, specifically pointing to the cutting and selling of kidneys.