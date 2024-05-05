Bangladesh Press Council chair: Graduation will be minimum qualification for professional journos

Bangladesh Press Council Chairman Justice Nizamul Haque Nasim has said that a minimum educational qualification of either graduation or five years of professional experience would be required for professional journalism.

He made the comment during a workshop titled “Preventing Yellow Journalism and Practicing Objective Journalism.” The workshop, chaired by Deputy Director of Local Government Gautam Baroi, was attended by 55 journalists from print and electronic media in the Barisal district, all of whom received certificates.

Bangladesh Press Council chairman mentioned that a law on this matter has been prepared by the Ministry of Information and will soon be presented before parliament for enactment.

Furthermore, he addressed the issue of obtaining prior permission before arresting journalists, stating that it is currently under discussion within the press council.

Expanding on the topic, he emphasized the necessity of augmenting the powers of the Press Council to incorporate penalties such as jail time and fines into the new draft law. He expressed that without such empowerment, there would be little incentive for individuals to seek resolution through the Press Council rather than conventional courts in criminal matters.

Addressing the workshop as a special guest, Additional Secretary Shyamal Chandra Karmakar highlighted journalism as a noble profession suitable for educated and experienced individuals. However, he lamented the corruption within the field, noting that becoming a journalist now merely requires obtaining cards and equipment, thereby diminishing the profession's integrity.

He observed the proliferation of Press Clubs and journalist organizations within single upazilas, leading to fragmentation and an environment where adherence to rules becomes imperative.