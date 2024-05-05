Sunday, May 05, 2024

Where will it rain in Bangladesh Sunday?

  • Heatwave may abate from some places
  • Temperature to drop in Dhaka
Rain drenches street in Panthapath area in Dhaka on Thursday, February 22, 2024. Photo: Md Raju Ahmed/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 05 May 2024, 01:04 PM

Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind in seven divisions including Dhaka.

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Barisal and Chittagong divisions with hails at isolated places," it said.

A mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Dhaka, Rajshahi, Khulna and Barisal divisions and it may abate from some places, said a weather bulletin.

The weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

Day and night temperatures may fall slightly over Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Barisal, Chittagong and Sylhet divisions and nearly unchanged elsewhere over the country.

The country's maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded 39.7°C in Rajshahi and the minimum temperature on Sunday was 21.2°C in Bandarban.

Rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6am today was recorded 83mm at Mymensingh.

