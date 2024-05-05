Where will it rain in Bangladesh Sunday?

Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind in seven divisions including Dhaka.

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Barisal and Chittagong divisions with hails at isolated places," it said.

A mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Dhaka, Rajshahi, Khulna and Barisal divisions and it may abate from some places, said a weather bulletin.

The weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

Day and night temperatures may fall slightly over Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Barisal, Chittagong and Sylhet divisions and nearly unchanged elsewhere over the country.

The country's maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded 39.7°C in Rajshahi and the minimum temperature on Sunday was 21.2°C in Bandarban.

Rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6am today was recorded 83mm at Mymensingh.