Now gold price hikes after reduction for eight times in a row

  • The price for one bhori of 22-carat gold hiked by Tk1,050
  •  The new price for one bhori gold set at Tk1,10,213
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 04 May 2024, 09:19 PM

After reducing the price of gold eight times in a row, the Bangladesh Jewellers Association (Bajus) now has increase d the price of gold.

According to the new price, the price for one bhori (11.664 grams) of 22-carat gold has been hiked by Tk1,050. The new price for one bhori gold is now set at Tk1,10,213. The previous price was Tk1,09,163.

It is said that the price of acidic gold has increased in the local market. Therefore, considering the overall situation, Bajus has fixed the new price of gold, which will be effective from Sunday.

On Saturday, the Standing Committee on Pricing and Price Monitoring Committee of Bajus decided from a meeting.

Later, this decision was informed in a circular signed by the chairman of the committee, Masudur Rahman.

Before this, gold prices were reduced eight times on May 2, April 30, April 29, April 28, April 27, April 25, April 24 and April 23.

Earlier, Bajus hiked the price three times on April 6, 8, 18.

According to the new decision, the price of a 21-carat gold will cost Tk1,05, 198 while 18-carat gold price will be Tk90,174 and the price of the traditional method has been fixed Tk74,987 per bhori.

Topics:

Gold Price
