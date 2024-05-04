DMP mulls launching IPTV

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) is interested in launching Internet Protocol Television (IPTV).

For this purpose, a five-member committee has been formed under the leadership of DMP Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime and Operations) Khandaker Mahid Uddin. The committee members are conducting field-level reviews to determine the feasibility of the implementation and the process required to obtain approval from the relevant ministry.

DMP Deputy Commissioner (Media) Faruque Hossain said: “The matter is still in the stage of field visibility. They are evaluating what kind of manpower and costs would be involved in managing IPTV.”

DMP sources revealed that last month, under the chairmanship of DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman, a meeting was held concerning traffic management and law enforcement, where the initiation of IPTV was discussed. Later, the DMP commissioner formed a five-member committee.

The committee members include the additional commissioner (Crime and Ops), joint commissioner (Ops), joint commissioner (Traffic—South), joint commissioner (Transport), and deputy commissioner (Media).

A DMP officer explained that if IPTV is launched, it could broadcast daily traffic updates, regular reports on traffic issues, law enforcement-related awareness reports, news related to cybercrime and fraud, regular crime-related news, and even small dramas.

Approval from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is required to launch IPTV.

Currently, there are 14 approved IPTV services in Bangladesh, although one approved in 2021 has not been successful.

An officer from the police said that while DMP already has its own online news portal, and the Police Headquarters also manages an online news portal, initially launched with fanfare, these portals later just began reposting news from other media. They also broadcast press releases related to rescues and personnel transfers and postings. These portals have not been able to play a distinct role independently. They could have published the types of crimes, their causes, and possible remedies to increase public awareness. If IPTV is launched, it may face similar issues.

The officer further said that while an online portal can be launched with minimal cost, launching IPTV would require a significant financial investment. Skilled personnel with technical knowledge would need to be hired, and equipment for broadcasting would have to be purchased. If after investing in these resources no feedback is received, it would naturally be considered a failure.

Stakeholders suggested that instead of launching new IPTV services, creating various awareness-related crime news on a small budget and broadcasting it through mainstream media or social media could generate better feedback.