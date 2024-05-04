Saturday, May 04, 2024

Minister: Dhaka-Jessore rail line to be inaugurated within 2 months

  • Bangladesh Railway is implementing its biggest project to build Dhaka-Jessore rail line
  • Dhaka-Bhanga section inaugurated in 2023
File image of train. Photo: Collected
Update : 04 May 2024, 03:06 PM

The newly built Dhaka-Jessore rail line will be inaugurated within two months, Railways Minister Zillul Hakim said on Saturday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will open the 169km rail line, which will directly connect Jessore with the capital, he said at a program at Shibchar of Madaripur.

Meanwhile, the minister along with Chief Whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury jointly inaugurated a commuter train on Dhaka-Bhanga-Rajbari route.

The train will be operated as Bhanga Commuter on Bhanga-Dhaka-Bhanga route while Chandana Commuter on Rajbari-Bhanga-Rajbari route, officials said.

Bangladesh Railway is implementing its biggest project to build Dhaka-Jessore rail line via Padma Bridge involving around Tk40,000 crore.

The prime minister opened the Dhaka-Bhanga section of the line in 2023.

