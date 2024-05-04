Met office: Dhaka, other parts of Bangladesh to experience rainfall

Rain or thundershowers are likely to occur in different parts of the country as day temperature may fall further amid a severe heatwave in the districts of Pabna, Jessore, Chuadanga and Bagerhat, a Met release said on Saturday.

The release said rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty/squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Sylhet division and one or two places over Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Barisal and Chittagong divisions with hails at isolated places in the next 24 hours starting from 9am on Saturday.

Mild to moderate heatwave sweeping over Dhaka, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh and Barisal divisions and the rest part of Khulna division and the districts of Moulvibazar and Chandpur may continue, it added.

The weather may remain mainly dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The sun sets at 6:29pm on Saturday and rises at 5:21am on Sunday in the capital.