Saturday, May 04, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Met office: Dhaka, other parts of Bangladesh to experience rainfall

  • Mild to moderate heatwave sweeping
  • Day, night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged
File Image: A teenager and a rickshaw puller are seen soaking in rain in Dhaka on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 04 May 2024, 12:07 PM

Rain or thundershowers are likely to occur in different parts of the country as day temperature may fall further amid a severe heatwave in the districts of Pabna, Jessore, Chuadanga and Bagerhat, a Met release said on Saturday.

The release said rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty/squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Sylhet division and one or two places over Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Barisal and Chittagong divisions with hails at isolated places in the next 24 hours starting from 9am on Saturday.

Mild to moderate heatwave sweeping over Dhaka, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh and Barisal divisions and the rest part of Khulna division and the districts of Moulvibazar and Chandpur may continue, it added.

The weather may remain mainly dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The sun sets at 6:29pm on Saturday and rises at 5:21am on Sunday in the capital.

Topics:

HeatwaveRainfallWeather forecast
Read More

National guideline on heat-related illnesses to be launched Sunday

Heatwave makes life miserable in Padma char areas

How are food deliverymen surviving this heat?

National guideline on heat-related illnesses to be launched on Sunday

Bangladesh influencers push tree planting to fight record heat

Poultry industry threatened by heatwave, production drop to affect consumers

Latest News

Quader: BNP considers democratic rules, regulations as pitfall

Now gold price hikes after reduction for eight times in a row

National guideline on heat-related illnesses to be launched Sunday

Gazipur train collision: Rail communication restored after 32hrs

GM Quader: Rail fare hike illogical, inhumane

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x