Met office again issues heatwave alert for next 48-hour

Due to increased moisture incursion, the discomfort may increase

The image shows a man drinking water to get relief from intense heat in Dhaka amid ongoing heatwave. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 03 May 2024, 04:44 PM

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Friday issued again a country-wide heatwave alert message for the next 48 hours.

In the latest heatwave alert, Meteorologist Md Omar Faruq said: "The prevailing heatwave over Khulna, Rangpur, Rajshahi divisions and the western parts of Dhaka division may continue for the next 48 hours commencing from 6pm on Friday."

Due to increased moisture incursion, the discomfort may increase, said the message in detail.

This announcement follows earlier alerts issued on April 19, April 22, and April 25, April 28 as the BMD continues to monitor and respond to the challenging weather patterns affecting the region.

Topics:

HeatwaveBangladesh Meteorological Department
